Quite fancy Wigan myself next season if they can recruit well in the offseason. The mass ejaculation about tomkins not being selected for England is laughable. He's still a class player and better than 99% of the half backs in SL. Defo need a block busting prop and a dynamic back tower but apart from that? Maybe, maybe a more dynamic Hooker too? Backs are on a par with saints and Leeds if not better in my opinion
