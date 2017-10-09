WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas favourites for Grand Final next season

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Cas favourites for Grand Final next season

Post a reply
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:14 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5960
Location: Still at the top
I can see Cas dropping back into the pack next year. Hardaker is a big loss and there's quite a few teams with scores to settle from this year. They've probably spaffed their best chance IMO, obviously excluding their recent 4 week reign as Champions :lol:
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:03 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1727
When they beat Leeds 66-10 this season i thought nobody could touch them but i think the Hardacker story hurt the entire team :IDEA:
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:57 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 999
Quite fancy Wigan myself next season if they can recruit well in the offseason. The mass ejaculation about tomkins not being selected for England is laughable. He's still a class player and better than 99% of the half backs in SL. Defo need a block busting prop and a dynamic back tower but apart from that? Maybe, maybe a more dynamic Hooker too? Backs are on a par with saints and Leeds if not better in my opinion

Regards

King James
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Bigredwarrior, Cruncher, endoman, exiled Warrior, green machine, jackdog, LewCharnock, Pieman, S_Riley, sergeant pepper, tank123, Trainman, Tricky Dicky, wiganermike, Wigg'n and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,0102,48176,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM