RichieS wrote:
Warrington at 7/1 with a new coach and some decent recruitment looks like good value...
They may be but their recruitment is in its early days yet. As things stand they've let a lot of players go and signed a reserve grader from Penrith at prop and Bryson Goodwin who should be a solid signing but he isn't going to turn them in to world beaters.
If they get Murdoch-Masila, Tyrone Roberts etc then I'm sure they'll be much much improved.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:58 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
All those Cas prices are likely to rise tomorrow.
Correct.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:28 am
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:53 am
I posted elsewhere about the love-in on Sky with Powell, who is now as successful a coach as Paul Anderson. When he was interviewed before the game he looked a beaten man, full of anxiety, and he clearly put that over to his team. They have now bottled it against Leeds in the Cup (in 2015) and also the GF. Once might be forgiven, but twice is starting to look like a real issue. Well done to Brian Mac who kept his head after last season and the sixty point drubbing in March.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:23 am
Let's face it, if Percival could kick, or if Morgan used his brain then it would have been Saints v Leeds. Saints are the team to beat at this stage I think.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:24 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
How on earth do they make Wigan favourites? They must know something I don't! I'd put Saints, Leeds, Hull & Cas above us at this moment and Wire very close!
That's why you'll never see a bookie at a bus stop.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:46 pm
Finfin wrote:
That's why you'll never see a bookie at a bus stop.
Correct, opinions are cheap. Would anyone seriously back against Wigan doing exactly what Leeds did this season?
The bookies do know something and the odds are not calculated on the back of a fag packet, but are based on probability and the amount of money staked. Since only four teams have won Super League and one of them has gone it would be a fair bet that Leeds, Wigan or Saints will be in with a shout next year.
Warrington and Castleford are professional losers of the big prize. Anyone who wants to chuck their money away by backing them, then there are dozens of bookies only too happy to take their money.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:19 pm
I wouldn't go so far as to say that Cas are 'professional losers' just yet. They'll need to put a few years in before they get to Wire's standard!
Likewise, I can see how history puts Wigan in with the favourites. We'd have to show considerable improvement on the pitch from this year's efforts, though.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:14 pm
Jukesays wrote:
I Caaarrnn'ttt Speeeyykk!
Send the dirty get off, that were diabolical!!
