NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21260

Location: WIGAN



RichieS wrote: Warrington at 7/1 with a new coach and some decent recruitment looks like good value...



They may be but their recruitment is in its early days yet. As things stand they've let a lot of players go and signed a reserve grader from Penrith at prop and Bryson Goodwin who should be a solid signing but he isn't going to turn them in to world beaters.



If they get Murdoch-Masila, Tyrone Roberts etc then I'm sure they'll be much much improved. They may be but their recruitment is in its early days yet. As things stand they've let a lot of players go and signed a reserve grader from Penrith at prop and Bryson Goodwin who should be a solid signing but he isn't going to turn them in to world beaters.If they get Murdoch-Masila, Tyrone Roberts etc then I'm sure they'll be much much improved. Towns88

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm

Posts: 3524

Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote: All those Cas prices are likely to rise tomorrow.





Correct. Correct. "I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."



An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB. Jukesays

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm

Posts: 5315

Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!

I Caaarrnn'ttt Speeeyykk! Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock



"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"



[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]



Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"



I thanked him and went on my Merry way!



RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015! Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1902

I posted elsewhere about the love-in on Sky with Powell, who is now as successful a coach as Paul Anderson. When he was interviewed before the game he looked a beaten man, full of anxiety, and he clearly put that over to his team. They have now bottled it against Leeds in the Cup (in 2015) and also the GF. Once might be forgiven, but twice is starting to look like a real issue. Well done to Brian Mac who kept his head after last season and the sixty point drubbing in March. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Guerrier

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm

Posts: 3446

Location: On the wrong coast

Let's face it, if Percival could kick, or if Morgan used his brain then it would have been Saints v Leeds. Saints are the team to beat at this stage I think. Wigan Warriors - 2017 World Club Champions Finfin Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm

Posts: 1654

Bigredwarrior wrote: How on earth do they make Wigan favourites? They must know something I don't! I'd put Saints, Leeds, Hull & Cas above us at this moment and Wire very close!



That's why you'll never see a bookie at a bus stop. That's why you'll never see a bookie at a bus stop. Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1902

Finfin wrote: That's why you'll never see a bookie at a bus stop.

Correct, opinions are cheap. Would anyone seriously back against Wigan doing exactly what Leeds did this season?



The bookies do know something and the odds are not calculated on the back of a fag packet, but are based on probability and the amount of money staked. Since only four teams have won Super League and one of them has gone it would be a fair bet that Leeds, Wigan or Saints will be in with a shout next year.



Warrington and Castleford are professional losers of the big prize. Anyone who wants to chuck their money away by backing them, then there are dozens of bookies only too happy to take their money. Correct, opinions are cheap. Would anyone seriously back against Wigan doing exactly what Leeds did this season?The bookies do know something and the odds are not calculated on the back of a fag packet, but are based on probability and the amount of money staked. Since only four teams have won Super League and one of them has gone it would be a fair bet that Leeds, Wigan or Saints will be in with a shout next year.Warrington and Castleford are professional losers of the big prize. Anyone who wants to chuck their money away by backing them, then there are dozens of bookies only too happy to take their money. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2556

I wouldn't go so far as to say that Cas are 'professional losers' just yet. They'll need to put a few years in before they get to Wire's standard!



Likewise, I can see how history puts Wigan in with the favourites. We'd have to show considerable improvement on the pitch from this year's efforts, though. Darwen Warrior

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm

Posts: 110

Location: Northwich, Cheshire

Jukesays wrote: I Caaarrnn'ttt Speeeyykk!



Send the dirty get off, that were diabolical!! Send the dirty get off, that were diabolical!! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bigredwarrior, Cherry_Warrior, ChrisA, chrissie, Darwen Warrior, Father Ted, Finfin, fleabag, JWarriors, ksm1701, LewCharnock, moto748, Quickening, sergeant pepper, Suzy Banyon, tank123, TOMCAT, warrior1872, Wigg'n and 432 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 19 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,647,237 3,455 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























