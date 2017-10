I posted elsewhere about the love-in on Sky with Powell, who is now as successful a coach as Paul Anderson. When he was interviewed before the game he looked a beaten man, full of anxiety, and he clearly put that over to his team. They have now bottled it against Leeds in the Cup (in 2015) and also the GF. Once might be forgiven, but twice is starting to look like a real issue. Well done to Brian Mac who kept his head after last season and the sixty point drubbing in March.