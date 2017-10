RichieS wrote: Warrington at 7/1 with a new coach and some decent recruitment looks like good value...

They may be but their recruitment is in its early days yet. As things stand they've let a lot of players go and signed a reserve grader from Penrith at prop and Bryson Goodwin who should be a solid signing but he isn't going to turn them in to world beaters.If they get Murdoch-Masila, Tyrone Roberts etc then I'm sure they'll be much much improved.