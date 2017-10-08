(Website)

Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 Salty

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am

Posts: 2532

Location: the quiet west stand

http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/betfred-r ... ons-10325/



Cas favourites and I would agree with that. Cas favourites and I would agree with that. Finfin Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm

Posts: 1652

I wouldn't. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21251

Location: WIGAN

Wide open next year and until teams have completed their recruitment it's tough to say who'll be favourites. Player recruitment seems to be getting later and later nowadays so there will be plenty of business yet.



How will Cas recover? How will Leeds cope without McGuire/Burrow? Will Hull be the same minus Ellis and Fonua? Will Wire bounce back? Will we sign a halfback and the forwards learn to go forward?



Whisper it quietly but I think Saints look settled and strong. If they can get a couple of quality back rowers and somebody to ease the burden on Roby I think they're a good shout under the new coach. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1152

I can't see Saints, Wire or Wigan having seasons as bad as the last so I reckon top 4 will be close next season. Add Hull, Leeds and Cas to those and it should be very close indeed! Salty

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am

Posts: 2532

Location: the quiet west stand

NickyKiss wrote: Wide open next year and until teams have completed their recruitment it's tough to say who'll be favourites. Player recruitment seems to be getting later and later nowadays so there will be plenty of business yet.



How will Cas recover? How will Leeds cope without McGuire/Burrow? Will Hull be the same minus Ellis and Fonua? Will Wire bounce back? Will we sign a halfback and the forwards learn to go forward?



Whisper it quietly but I think Saints look settled and strong. If they can get a couple of quality back rowers and somebody to ease the burden on Roby I think they're a good shout under the new coach.



Some good questions there...and...Saints are second favourites. Some good questions there...and...Saints are second favourites. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, Cherry_Warrior, endoman, exiled Warrior, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, jaws1, LewCharnock, MattyB, MollySylphrena, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Salty, sergeant pepper, ShortArse, tank123, TonyM19, tugglesf78, warriorweed, wiganermike and 365 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 5 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,220 3,223 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!.

























