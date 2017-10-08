WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas favourites for Grand Final next season

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Cas favourites for Grand Final next season

Post a reply
Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:21 pm
Salty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2531
Location: the quiet west stand
http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/betfred-r ... ons-10325/

Cas favourites and I would agree with that.
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:02 pm
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1652
I wouldn't.
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:26 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21251
Location: WIGAN
Wide open next year and until teams have completed their recruitment it's tough to say who'll be favourites. Player recruitment seems to be getting later and later nowadays so there will be plenty of business yet.

How will Cas recover? How will Leeds cope without McGuire/Burrow? Will Hull be the same minus Ellis and Fonua? Will Wire bounce back? Will we sign a halfback and the forwards learn to go forward?

Whisper it quietly but I think Saints look settled and strong. If they can get a couple of quality back rowers and somebody to ease the burden on Roby I think they're a good shout under the new coach.
Re: Cas favourites for Grand Final next season
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:26 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1152
I can't see Saints, Wire or Wigan having seasons as bad as the last so I reckon top 4 will be close next season. Add Hull, Leeds and Cas to those and it should be very close indeed!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, Brick with eyes, Cherry_Warrior, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, Finfin, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, jackdog, MattyB, moto748, NickyKiss, sergeant pepper, ShortArse, The Whiffy Kipper, Tricky Dicky, tugglesf78, Wildthing and 397 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,2033,18176,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.