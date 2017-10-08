Wide open next year and until teams have completed their recruitment it's tough to say who'll be favourites. Player recruitment seems to be getting later and later nowadays so there will be plenty of business yet.



How will Cas recover? How will Leeds cope without McGuire/Burrow? Will Hull be the same minus Ellis and Fonua? Will Wire bounce back? Will we sign a halfback and the forwards learn to go forward?



Whisper it quietly but I think Saints look settled and strong. If they can get a couple of quality back rowers and somebody to ease the burden on Roby I think they're a good shout under the new coach.