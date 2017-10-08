WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The next Rugby League Programme Fair

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity The next Rugby League Programme Fair

Post a reply
The next Rugby League Programme Fair
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:58 pm
glee Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1923
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
The next rugby league programme fair will be held this coming Saturday (October 14th) at Hunslet, starting at 10.30. It coincides also with the Leeds and District Junior Finals
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, ant1, Big lads mate, Cats13, fevfan76, huddiepuddies, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, leedscat, Lupsetbull, LyndsayGill, Manuel, normycat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, wotsupcas and 443 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,646,1073,00176,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.