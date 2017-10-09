WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 prices

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2018 prices

Post a reply
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:55 am
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 434
I really think the 10/1 on us is a massive price , I will be lumping on. Out of interest can you find out what price the treble is for me RD? Thanks
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:42 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9160
rubber duckie wrote:
You wouldn't make a penny betting these three.


Those 3 are the only teams in SL who have won it in 20 years. Do you think it will all change for 2018?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:08 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 828
mailman wrote:
First impressions are that Wigan are too short and Leeds are too big. Hull are hard to price up until see recruitment as they have lost a couple of key players.


Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....
Outs 2017
Gareth Ellis (Retired)
Stevie Michaels (released)
Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)
Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)
Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)

Ins 2018
Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)
Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)
Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)
Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)
Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:42 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5442
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....
Outs 2017
Gareth Ellis (Retired)
Stevie Michaels (released)
Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)
Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)
Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)

Ins 2018
Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)
Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)
Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)
Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)
Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)



that's a fairly small turnover in playing staff, but the loss of Ellis and Fonua hasn't been replaced. so effectively hull are a little weaker next year.
I'm also suprised Minichello is going round again he'll be 36 before a ball is kicked next year.

Look I cant predict whats going to happen next year but over the past 10 season only this season has there not been at least one of Wigan Wire saints in the top 3 ( usually two of them sometimes all 3). I suspect normality to return and Wigan will be in the top 3. whether Wire or saints can join them I dont know. Saints despite being woeful still have that desire to win.....which we dont.

I'd like to think if Leeds can go from being crap to champions we can at least go from being crap to being bang average and finishing in the top 4...... :PRAY: :PRAY:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: 2018 prices
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:38 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 202
A bet on anyone other than Leeds, Wigan or Saints has been money down the toilet post 2005
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 3:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8727
Currently:

Saints. 4/1fav
Cas. 9/2j/f
Pies. 9/2j/f
Dull. 5/1
Leeds. 5/1
Wire. 6/1




Wire in from 7s last weekend from 10s last month.
Saints although slight favs...I cant see it.
once a wire always a wire
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:13 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 434
Wire still 8/1 with paddy power from 10:1 last week before the Roberts signing. Significant money can in after the signing as at one point they would only let me put another £48 win at 10/1, I'd already done £100 double with Rory for the masters. The price was cut to 8/2 as they had taken a lot of bets at 10/1
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:25 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8727
That was Betfred
once a wire always a wire
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:32 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6704
Location: Home sweet home
sir adrian morley wrote:
itll be wigan saints or leeds as winners as it is every year...zzzzzzzzzzzz



and itll be one of these 3 for 2018
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 24, 2017 6:48 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 762
Location: Warrington
We'll absolutely romp it next season. Saints, wigan and possibly hull as challengers but we'll win it.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtom, Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, Fatbelly, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, Hatfield Town Wire, karetaker, morrisseyisawire, Oxford Exile, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, theadore, Wanderer, Watford Wire, WazzaWire, Who are ya!!, wire-wire and 349 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,8352,18976,3124,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM