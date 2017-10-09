mailman wrote:
First impressions are that Wigan are too short and Leeds are too big. Hull are hard to price up until see recruitment as they have lost a couple of key players.
Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....
Outs 2017
Gareth Ellis (Retired)
Stevie Michaels (released)
Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)
Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)
Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)
Ins 2018
Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)
Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)
Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)
Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)
Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)