WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 prices

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2018 prices

Post a reply
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:55 am
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 431
I really think the 10/1 on us is a massive price , I will be lumping on. Out of interest can you find out what price the treble is for me RD? Thanks
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:42 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9122
rubber duckie wrote:
You wouldn't make a penny betting these three.


Those 3 are the only teams in SL who have won it in 20 years. Do you think it will all change for 2018?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: 2018 prices
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:08 am
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 796
mailman wrote:
First impressions are that Wigan are too short and Leeds are too big. Hull are hard to price up until see recruitment as they have lost a couple of key players.


Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....
Outs 2017
Gareth Ellis (Retired)
Stevie Michaels (released)
Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)
Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)
Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)

Ins 2018
Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)
Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)
Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)
Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)
Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)
Re: 2018 prices
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:42 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5428
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....
Outs 2017
Gareth Ellis (Retired)
Stevie Michaels (released)
Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)
Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)
Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)

Ins 2018
Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)
Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)
Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)
Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)
Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)



that's a fairly small turnover in playing staff, but the loss of Ellis and Fonua hasn't been replaced. so effectively hull are a little weaker next year.
I'm also suprised Minichello is going round again he'll be 36 before a ball is kicked next year.

Look I cant predict whats going to happen next year but over the past 10 season only this season has there not been at least one of Wigan Wire saints in the top 3 ( usually two of them sometimes all 3). I suspect normality to return and Wigan will be in the top 3. whether Wire or saints can join them I dont know. Saints despite being woeful still have that desire to win.....which we dont.

I'd like to think if Leeds can go from being crap to champions we can at least go from being crap to being bang average and finishing in the top 4...... :PRAY: :PRAY:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: 2018 prices
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:38 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 191
A bet on anyone other than Leeds, Wigan or Saints has been money down the toilet post 2005
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Disgruntledgoat, Fatbelly, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Jake the Peg, richmond, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, wire-flyer and 325 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,1242,21176,2934,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM