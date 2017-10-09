PCollinson1990 wrote: Hull's recruitment was done and dusted some time ago....

Outs 2017

Gareth Ellis (Retired)

Stevie Michaels (released)

Mahe Fonua (Wests Tigers)

Curtis Naughton (Newcastle Knights)

Callum Lancaster (Hull RU)



Ins 2018

Mickey Paea (Newcastle Knights)

Bureta Faraimo (New Zealand Warriors)

Dean Hadley (returning from loan - Wakefield Trinity)

Jordan Abdull (returning from loan - Hull KR)

Hakim Miloudi (Caracassonne)

that's a fairly small turnover in playing staff, but the loss of Ellis and Fonua hasn't been replaced. so effectively hull are a little weaker next year.I'm also suprised Minichello is going round again he'll be 36 before a ball is kicked next year.Look I cant predict whats going to happen next year but over the past 10 season only this season has there not been at least one of Wigan Wire saints in the top 3 ( usually two of them sometimes all 3). I suspect normality to return and Wigan will be in the top 3. whether Wire or saints can join them I dont know. Saints despite being woeful still have that desire to win.....which we dont.I'd like to think if Leeds can go from being crap to champions we can at least go from being crap to being bang average and finishing in the top 4......