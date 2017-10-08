Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower



Castleford 9/2

Wigan 9/2

Stains 5/1

Leeds6/1

Hull 7/1

Wire 10/1



Wire best priced 10/1 with paddy power, been backed with betfred 9/1



First impressions are that Wigan are too short and Leeds are too big. Hull are hard to price up until see recruitment as they have lost a couple of key players.

Wow, 6/1 Leeds?

Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012

League Champions 2011 2016

itll be wigan saints or leeds as winners as it is every year...zzzzzzzzzzzz



What's your betting plan for the year Rubber Duckie? What price a wire treble, it was 28/1 last year.... I agree about Hull, I think there is good valve in the Staines price, but I could never back Staines or Wigan

What's your betting plan for the year Rubber Duckie? What price a wire treble, it was 28/1 last year.... I agree about Hull, I think there is good valve in the Staines price, but I could never back Staines or Wigan



Leeds...lost their spine-No



Hull... unlucky to have got Leeds in the semi, little squad change but ever injurd Ellis-Yes



Saints... Shat and no news of incomings, improved some against the middle group of shat to average around them, Salford Wakefield Hudds with Barba, they are good enough to make the 4 next season-No



Cas... left miles behind when the big guns stepped it up...what we've saw all year is where they are at...lucky against a shat Saints team that stepped up a gear-No



Pies... in theory should win with 2 marquees and full cap. Will Tompkins be all the better for a preseason?...he needs to be, Lockers has carried them all season...if mid table in May...Wane will be pushed.-No



Wire...A halfback required...forget how good an Aussie will be for now...is the lowest denominator Lui good enough?...no question he is...can we win a GF with him...I'm sure.

Props...good enough?...No...a puss poor set of props like last season...No...but the backrow could lessen the reliance on them so....maybe

Backrowers of Masila and Akauola....Yes

2 yes and a maybe makes-yes



Top 2 next season Hull and Wire...Saints Leeds and Cas?...don't waste your money.

I'm not a betting man but isn't this license to print money? You could have £10 on all 3, and still make a decent return. Worst case Wigan win and return is £55, profit £25, ROI on 83%.



Wigan 9/2

Stains 5/1

Leeds 6/1

rubber duckie wrote: Leeds...lost their spine-No



Hull... unlucky to have got Leeds in the semi, little squad change but ever injurd Ellis-Yes



Saints... Shat and no news of incomings, improved some against the middle group of shat to average around them, Salford Wakefield Hudds with Barba, they are good enough to make the 4 next season-No



Cas... left miles behind when the big guns stepped it up...what we've saw all year is where they are at...lucky against a shat Saints team that stepped up a gear-No



Pies... in theory should win with 2 marquees and full cap. Will Tompkins be all the better for a preseason?...he needs to be, Lockers has carried them all season...if mid table in May...Wane will be pushed.-No



Wire...A halfback required...forget how good an Aussie will be for now...is the lowest denominator Lui good enough?...no question he is...can we win a GF with him...I'm sure.

Props...good enough?...No...a puss poor set of props like last season...No...but the backrow could lessen the reliance on them so....maybe

Backrowers of Masila and Akauola....Yes

2 yes and a maybe makes-yes



Top 2 next season Hull and Wire...Saints Leeds and Cas?...don't waste your money.

Lump on now.



I'm not a betting man but isn't this license to print money? You could have £10 on all 3, and still make a decent return. Worst case Wigan win and return is £55, profit £25, ROI on 83%.



Wigan 9/2

Stains 5/1

Leeds 6/1

If the winning team isn't in black and white, it'll be primrose and blue, because none of the other semi finalist are not, or will not be, good enough.



