Hatfield Town Wire wrote:
What's your betting plan for the year Rubber Duckie? What price a wire treble, it was 28/1 last year.... I agree about Hull, I think there is good valve in the Staines price, but I could never back Staines or Wigan
Leeds...lost their spine-No
Hull... unlucky to have got Leeds in the semi, little squad change but ever injurd Ellis-Yes
Saints... Shat and no news of incomings, improved some against the middle group of shat to average around them, Salford Wakefield Hudds with Barba, they are good enough to make the 4 next season-No
Cas... left miles behind when the big guns stepped it up...what we've saw all year is where they are at...lucky against a shat Saints team that stepped up a gear-No
Pies... in theory should win with 2 marquees and full cap. Will Tompkins be all the better for a preseason?...he needs to be, Lockers has carried them all season...if mid table in May...Wane will be pushed.-No
Wire...A halfback required...forget how good an Aussie will be for now...is the lowest denominator Lui good enough?...no question he is...can we win a GF with him...I'm sure.
Props...good enough?...No...a puss poor set of props like last season...No...but the backrow could lessen the reliance on them so....maybe
Backrowers of Masila and Akauola....Yes
2 yes and a maybe makes-yes
Top 2 next season Hull and Wire...Saints Leeds and Cas?...don't waste your money.
Lump on now.