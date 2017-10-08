Hatfield Town Wire wrote: What's your betting plan for the year Rubber Duckie? What price a wire treble, it was 28/1 last year.... I agree about Hull, I think there is good valve in the Staines price, but I could never back Staines or Wigan

Leeds...lost their spine-NoHull... unlucky to have got Leeds in the semi, little squad change but ever injurd Ellis-YesSaints... Shat and no news of incomings, improved some against the middle group of shat to average around them, Salford Wakefield Hudds with Barba, they are good enough to make the 4 next season-NoCas... left miles behind when the big guns stepped it up...what we've saw all year is where they are at...lucky against a shat Saints team that stepped up a gear-NoPies... in theory should win with 2 marquees and full cap. Will Tompkins be all the better for a preseason?...he needs to be, Lockers has carried them all season...if mid table in May...Wane will be pushed.-NoWire...A halfback required...forget how good an Aussie will be for now...is the lowest denominator Lui good enough?...no question he is...can we win a GF with him...I'm sure.Props...good enough?...No...a puss poor set of props like last season...No...but the backrow could lessen the reliance on them so....maybeBackrowers of Masila and Akauola....Yes2 yes and a maybe makes-yesTop 2 next season Hull and Wire...Saints Leeds and Cas?...don't waste your money.Lump on now.