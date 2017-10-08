WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 prices

2018 prices
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:38 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 428
Castleford 9/2
Wigan 9/2
Stains 5/1
Leeds6/1
Hull 7/1
Wire 10/1

Wire best priced 10/1 with paddy power, been backed with betfred 9/1
Re: 2018 prices
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:09 pm
mailman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 188
Location: Warrington
First impressions are that Wigan are too short and Leeds are too big. Hull are hard to price up until see recruitment as they have lost a couple of key players.
Re: 2018 prices
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:24 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14111
Location: NFL playoffs
Wow, 6/1 Leeds?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: 2018 prices
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:04 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6691
Location: Home sweet home
itll be wigan saints or leeds as winners as it is every year...zzzzzzzzzzzz
Re: 2018 prices
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:26 pm
Hatfield Town Wire
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 428
What's your betting plan for the year Rubber Duckie? What price a wire treble, it was 28/1 last year.... I agree about Hull, I think there is good valve in the Staines price, but I could never back Staines or Wigan

Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DAG, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Hatfield Town Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, MikeyWire, morrisseyisawire, Oxford Exile, rubber duckie, runningman29, Saint_Claire, sally cinnamon, The All New Chester Wire, Vespid_Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wrath and 415 guests

