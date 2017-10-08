WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man of steel awards

Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:07 pm
rollin thunder
Are the man of steel awards given out too early and do we need to change the format, and go back to a super league player if the year award and a separate man of steel award. The man of steel used to be given to the player who had the biggest impact on the game that year, not necessarily the player who has played well week in week out.

People and especially sky team, been hanging coach of year and man is steel round Powell and gale after about 8 rounds.
Gale probably has been week in week out best player just like brough was a few years ago, but both are very week mos winners, not exceptional or biggest impact which is what the award is for, hence it is called man of Steel not player if the year.

Plus Powell coached a team people were tipping big things for, most people thought Leeds would struggle again to avoid or end up in middle 8's from middle 8's to champs that's the coach of the year.

Also Oliver Gildart, good player but a 3-4 year first team player. Walker 18, 12 super league games and plays like an experienced vet in a grand final, that's the young player of the year.

Personnly I thinK Alex Walmsley, Matt parcel, and Gareth Ellis should have been the mos contenders.

Thoughts?
Re: Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:19 pm
Tharg The Mighty
The fact we ignore the previous thirty games over an eight month period to crown our champions is bad enough.
If we also ignore how players have performed over that eight month period and award the Man of Steel based on the strength of 80 minutes would be another step in the wrong direction.

Gale has easily been the best player this season.

Powell has easily been the best coach.

Leeds have an uncanny ability to raise their game for 80 minutes at Old Trafford.

I know who my champions are.
Re: Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:37 pm
TheUnassumingBadger
rollin thunder wrote:
Plus Powell coached a team people were tipping big things for, most people thought Leeds would struggle again to avoid or end up in middle 8's from middle 8's to champs that's the coach of the year.


Can we suggest an award McDermott could have got for taking the Super League Champions down into the Middle 8's last year? P45?
Re: Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:03 pm
rollin thunder
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
The fact we ignore the previous thirty games over an eight month period to crown our champions is bad enough.
If we also ignore how players have performed over that eight month period and award the Man of Steel based on the strength of 80 minutes would be another step in the wrong direction.

Gale has easily been the best player this season.

Powell has easily been the best coach.

Leeds have an uncanny ability to raise their game for 80 minutes at Old Trafford.

I know who my champions are.

Yeah Leeds, that's the rules that's the outcome.

And we're have I said mos should be decided over 80 minutes, I said gale has been the best player over the season.

I would have chose Walmsley for mos though.

Your wrong about coach, Mc Dermott all the way.
Re: Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:05 pm
Charlie Sheen
Has Powell been the best coach? McDermott took a team who finished 9th last season to 2nd in the table, the semi finals of the cup, and a GF win in 12 months, with only one new signing.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Man of steel awards
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:11 pm
Towns88
I'm sorry but the cup semi isn't an achievement with the games you had to get there :lol:

Full credit to McDermott for the season though, that credit needs to be acknowledged with more from the rhinos fans then anyone else though imo.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

