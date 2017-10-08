Are the man of steel awards given out too early and do we need to change the format, and go back to a super league player if the year award and a separate man of steel award. The man of steel used to be given to the player who had the biggest impact on the game that year, not necessarily the player who has played well week in week out.



People and especially sky team, been hanging coach of year and man is steel round Powell and gale after about 8 rounds.

Gale probably has been week in week out best player just like brough was a few years ago, but both are very week mos winners, not exceptional or biggest impact which is what the award is for, hence it is called man of Steel not player if the year.



Plus Powell coached a team people were tipping big things for, most people thought Leeds would struggle again to avoid or end up in middle 8's from middle 8's to champs that's the coach of the year.



Also Oliver Gildart, good player but a 3-4 year first team player. Walker 18, 12 super league games and plays like an experienced vet in a grand final, that's the young player of the year.



Personnly I thinK Alex Walmsley, Matt parcel, and Gareth Ellis should have been the mos contenders.



Thoughts?