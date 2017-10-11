fbstackafelt wrote: lets @cherry pick' a few more statistics



29% more tries than the 'mighty' wigan

67%more goals

38% more try assists

31% more tackle busts

32% more clean breaks

points difference of 429 compared to your massive 23





And all for........nowtYou see the difference between clubs like Wigan and Cas is that in your best ever season, you've won only the LLS, which nobody cares about. In a poor season for us we became World Champions.I have nothing against Cas, as I pointed out I was there on Saturday supporting them but the ill feeling towards Wigan is incredible.