fbstackafelt wrote:
lets @cherry pick' a few more statistics
29% more tries than the 'mighty' wigan
67%more goals
38% more try assists
31% more tackle busts
32% more clean breaks
points difference of 429 compared to your massive 23
And all for........nowt
You see the difference between clubs like Wigan and Cas is that in your best ever season, you've won only the LLS, which nobody cares about. In a poor season for us we became World Champions.
I have nothing against Cas, as I pointed out I was there on Saturday supporting them but the ill feeling towards Wigan is incredible.
