Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:18 pm
fbstackafelt wrote:
offloading the ball didnt stop cas from stuffing you 3 times this season, combined score of 119 - 34?


Cas have been the best team in the competition by a country mile - until the games that matter.

That's an issue for Cas, whether they like to admit it or not.
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:31 pm
Cruncher wrote:
Cas have been the best team in the competition by a country mile - until the games that matter.

That's an issue for Cas, whether they like to admit it or not.

I remember the Zimbabwean batsman Graeme Hick who regularly flayed bowlers to all parts until he played test cricket, when it got too tough for him. It was because of him that the term 'flat track bully' came into usage.

Cas are the 'flat track bullies' of Rugby League!
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:30 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:

Cas are the 'flat track bullies' of Rugby League!


they certainly bullied your set of thugs
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:55 pm
The Salford team of around 67 - 74 was similar. Great individual talents in Watkins, Fielden, Richards, Nash they were record points scorers, a joy to watch and were Champions a couple of times in the first past the post system. Sadly they always came unstuck in the big cup games (ironically to Cas amongst others on several occasions).
