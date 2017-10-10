Cruncher wrote: Cas have been the best team in the competition by a country mile - until the games that matter.



That's an issue for Cas, whether they like to admit it or not.

I remember the Zimbabwean batsman Graeme Hick who regularly flayed bowlers to all parts until he played test cricket, when it got too tough for him. It was because of him that the term 'flat track bully' came into usage.Cas are the 'flat track bullies' of Rugby League!