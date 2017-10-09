Edinburgh Warrior wrote: Most neutrals before the game were looking for a Cas win , but the arrogance of their fans (considering they've won nowt) turned a lot of neutrals against them. The majority sat around us were pleased that Leeds pulled it off and the only down side was Cas were not niled



We sat in the Cas end of the ground and you could just see the shock in their eyes. The season has basically just been a walk in the park up until the play offs but they'd clearly been convinced that they really were that much better then everyone else (rather then the fact that teams like Leeds, Saints and Wigan have been playing the system for years).We take some flak from fans of clubs like Cas for a lack of atmosphere, leaving early or for glory hunters turning up when we're doing well. I think they set new records in all areas on Saturday night.