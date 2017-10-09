NickyKiss

They may detest us, their coach and players may detest ours, their ground may be falling to bits, Gale and Hardaker may be plain annoying and you may feel about as welcome in Cas as herpes but I'd have still preferred them to win.



It was a weird feeling when the play offs kicked off with four teams and one of those was St Helens yet I could name at least two other clubs I actually wanted to win it less then them! Sadly my fourth choice got the win but then they usually do if they make the play offs, so at least it's not alien. DaveO

YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13974Chester I don't think you can underestimate the impact Hardaker's suspension and the reason for it will have had on the Cas's performance. It's not like an injury to a key player. In that circumstance a good coach can still motivate his side but God knows how Powell faced up to that.



Hardaker''a team mates will have felt let down if not betrayed.

Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Most neutrals before the game were looking for a Cas win , but the arrogance of their fans (considering they've won nowt) turned a lot of neutrals against them. The majority sat around us were pleased that Leeds pulled it off and the only down side was Cas were not niled



Regards. EW

Edinburgh Warrior wrote: Most neutrals before the game were looking for a Cas win , but the arrogance of their fans (considering they've won nowt) turned a lot of neutrals against them. The majority sat around us were pleased that Leeds pulled it off and the only down side was Cas were not niled



We sat in the Cas end of the ground and you could just see the shock in their eyes. The season has basically just been a walk in the park up until the play offs but they'd clearly been convinced that they really were that much better then everyone else (rather then the fact that teams like Leeds, Saints and Wigan have been playing the system for years).



We sat in the Cas end of the ground and you could just see the shock in their eyes. The season has basically just been a walk in the park up until the play offs but they'd clearly been convinced that they really were that much better then everyone else (rather then the fact that teams like Leeds, Saints and Wigan have been playing the system for years).

We take some flak from fans of clubs like Cas for a lack of atmosphere, leaving early or for glory hunters turning up when we're doing well. I think they set new records in all areas on Saturday night.



NickyKiss wrote: We sat in the Cas end of the ground and you could just see the shock in their eyes. The season has basically just been a walk in the park up until the play offs but they'd clearly been convinced that they really were that much better then everyone else (rather then the fact that teams like Leeds, Saints and Wigan have been playing the system for years).



We take some flak from fans of clubs like Cas for a lack of atmosphere, leaving early or for glory hunters turning up when we're doing well. I think they set new records in all areas on Saturday night.



Their so-called 'reinvention of the game' was what stuck in my craw.



They've played superbly all season, and I'm awe of that, and jealous.



Their so-called 'reinvention of the game' was what stuck in my craw.

They've played superbly all season, and I'm awe of that, and jealous.

But they haven't reinvented anything. They've just played very well, and been lucky on the absentee front - though last weekend was a firm lesson in how your luck can suddenly change.

