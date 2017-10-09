WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thats Why We Are Champions...

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Thats Why We Are Champions...

Post a reply
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:58 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21264
Location: WIGAN
They may detest us, their coach and players may detest ours, their ground may be falling to bits, Gale and Hardaker may be plain annoying and you may feel about as welcome in Cas as herpes but I'd have still preferred them to win.

It was a weird feeling when the play offs kicked off with four teams and one of those was St Helens yet I could name at least two other clubs I actually wanted to win it less then them! Sadly my fourth choice got the win but then they usually do if they make the play offs, so at least it's not alien.
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:02 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13974
Location: Chester
I don't think you can underestimate the impact Hardaker's suspension and the reason for it will have had on the Cas's performance. It's not like an injury to a key player. In that circumstance a good coach can still motivate his side but God knows how Powell faced up to that.

Hardaker''a team mates will have felt let down if not betrayed.
Lost the game before kick off for me.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:52 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2557
NickyKiss wrote:
They may detest us, their coach and players may detest ours, their ground may be falling to bits, Gale and Hardaker may be plain annoying and you may feel about as welcome in Cas as herpes but I'd have still preferred them to win.

It was a weird feeling when the play offs kicked off with four teams and one of those was St Helens yet I could name at least two other clubs I actually wanted to win it less then them! Sadly my fourth choice got the win but then they usually do if they make the play offs, so at least it's not alien.


That's exactly how I felt. Except perhaps just one team less than Saints! :)
Re: Thats Why We Are Champions...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:30 am
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 939
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Most neutrals before the game were looking for a Cas win , but the arrogance of their fans (considering they've won nowt) turned a lot of neutrals against them. The majority sat around us were pleased that Leeds pulled it off and the only down side was Cas were not niled

Regards. EW
Regards , EW
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, chrissie, CM Punk, jonh, Lord Byron and 303 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,4242,15176,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM