Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:59 am
Not particularly over keen of Cas fans albeit to a degree I understand their apparent hatred of us but, I still wanted them to win last night. A very very poor show by Cas and you can only say that they bottled it on the night
Now we may have yet another member of "saving it for business part of the season" brigade which for me would be a great pity.
I really looked forward to last night's game but after 10 or 15 minutes it was pretty apparent that Cas hadn't shown up and Leeds just needed to do the basics to clinch the game.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:18 pm
A victory for substance over style. I thought Leeds would have to throw the ball around but a steady Performance won it. Gale and Roberts didn't turn up and the pack were easily held by the rhinos. I wonder how much that Cas champions merchandise is going for today?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:49 pm
Cas bottled it just like i thought they would Powell made a big mistake for me by not playing Monaghan at fullback Eden aint trustworthy for me
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:30 pm
big game experience won it
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:41 pm
Leeds won it as well as they could in all that rain.
Cas were awful. Not sure they'd have got anywhere close with Hardaker in the team.
Powell made the costly mistake of resting all those players v Hull, they got a hammering and their form never recovered after that.
They were fortunate to beat Saints.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:10 pm
They lost momentum after the game v Hull,Powell after playing it so well all season blew it there, sometimes you have to keep the wagon rolling to succeed
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:12 am
The occasion just looked way too big for them. The big guys like McMeekan and Millington, who've been superb this year, were abysmal!!
I went to the game as we do every year and we were sat down towards the Cas end and as much as they detest us, I still wanted them to win but you knew they had no chance after the first 15/20 mins.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:10 am
I certainly didn't want them to win. Crappy ground, tiny pitch, some really scummy support, arrogant butthole half back, the list goes on....
Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:11 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
I certainly didn't want them to win. Crappy ground, tiny pitch, some really scummy support, arrogant butthole half back, the list goes on....
Re the scummy support, I won’t forget the ‘Shaun Wane’s a c*nt’ chant that the whole of their support sang for around twenty minutes at the DW in our first home meeting with them this season.
Karma, karma and more karma.
