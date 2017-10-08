(Website)

Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1 Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 656





Now they can get back to being a middle of the road team. Well done Leeds. Now they can get back to being a middle of the road team. Well done Leeds. Itchy Arsenal

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 1097

Location: God's little acre

Not particularly over keen of Cas fans albeit to a degree I understand their apparent hatred of us but, I still wanted them to win last night. A very very poor show by Cas and you can only say that they bottled it on the night

Now we may have yet another member of "saving it for business part of the season" brigade which for me would be a great pity.

I really looked forward to last night's game but after 10 or 15 minutes it was pretty apparent that Cas hadn't shown up and Leeds just needed to do the basics to clinch the game. stpatricks

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am

Posts: 805

Location: Wigan

A victory for substance over style. I thought Leeds would have to throw the ball around but a steady Performance won it. Gale and Roberts didn't turn up and the pack were easily held by the rhinos. I wonder how much that Cas champions merchandise is going for today? Wigan home of league warrior1872 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Fri May 25, 2012 4:14 pm

Posts: 138

Location: smelly warrington unfortunately

Cas bottled it just like i thought they would Powell made a big mistake for me by not playing Monaghan at fullback Eden aint trustworthy for me Pieman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2522

Location: Atherton

big game experience won it Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 7318

Leeds won it as well as they could in all that rain.

Cas were awful. Not sure they'd have got anywhere close with Hardaker in the team.

Powell made the costly mistake of resting all those players v Hull, they got a hammering and their form never recovered after that.

They were fortunate to beat Saints. hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am

Posts: 187

They lost momentum after the game v Hull,Powell after playing it so well all season blew it there, sometimes you have to keep the wagon rolling to succeed NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 21257

Location: WIGAN

The occasion just looked way too big for them. The big guys like McMeekan and Millington, who've been superb this year, were abysmal!!



I went to the game as we do every year and we were sat down towards the Cas end and as much as they detest us, I still wanted them to win but you knew they had no chance after the first 15/20 mins. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: green machine, leg_end, LewCharnock, Mike Oxlong, NickyKiss, PC Plum, S_Riley and 293 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,452 2,233 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























