Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:48 am
:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Now they can get back to being a middle of the road team. Well done Leeds.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:59 am
Not particularly over keen of Cas fans albeit to a degree I understand their apparent hatred of us but, I still wanted them to win last night. A very very poor show by Cas and you can only say that they bottled it on the night
Now we may have yet another member of "saving it for business part of the season" brigade which for me would be a great pity.
I really looked forward to last night's game but after 10 or 15 minutes it was pretty apparent that Cas hadn't shown up and Leeds just needed to do the basics to clinch the game.
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:18 pm
A victory for substance over style. I thought Leeds would have to throw the ball around but a steady Performance won it. Gale and Roberts didn't turn up and the pack were easily held by the rhinos. I wonder how much that Cas champions merchandise is going for today?
Wigan home of league
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:49 pm
Cas bottled it just like i thought they would Powell made a big mistake for me by not playing Monaghan at fullback Eden aint trustworthy for me
Sun Oct 08, 2017 5:30 pm
big game experience won it

