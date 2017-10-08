Not particularly over keen of Cas fans albeit to a degree I understand their apparent hatred of us but, I still wanted them to win last night. A very very poor show by Cas and you can only say that they bottled it on the night

Now we may have yet another member of "saving it for business part of the season" brigade which for me would be a great pity.

I really looked forward to last night's game but after 10 or 15 minutes it was pretty apparent that Cas hadn't shown up and Leeds just needed to do the basics to clinch the game.