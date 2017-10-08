WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford win Super League Grand Final

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Bradford win Super League Grand Final

Post a reply
Bradford win Super League Grand Final
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:18 am
Levrier Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 527
Congratulations ladies in beating Fetherstone to win the first Womens Super League Grand Final. Let's hope that the game can kick on from this.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellyboy, bewareshadows, coco the fullback, cravenpark1, critch67, Damo-Leeds, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, mwindass, NickyKiss, Psychedelic Casual, rollin thunder, SecondRowSaint, Smew, Smith's Brolly, son of headingley, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Uncle Rico, Willzay and 438 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,9292,91876,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM