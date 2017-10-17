WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Broncos - World Cup

Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:55 am
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:55 am
nkpom wrote:
Interestingly, outside of PNG, Wales has the most native born players in the comp!


USA has picked 13, whilst I believe there are 9 or possibly 10 Welsh Born players in their squad......

Both the welsh and American squads are a tribute to what can be achieved, whilst Samoa (4), Lebanon (1), Ireland (6), Scotland (0), Italy (2), Fiji (6) and Tonga (2) just devalue the competition in my eyes by literally being either ANZAC B sides or England B with little or no benefit to these countries domestic set ups.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:07 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:07 pm
Only problem is dog without having them in, reality is there is no comp.
Have to agree with you though, in the eyes of the rest of the sporting world it's a little bit of a joke and can see why!
Saying that, some of the best games I have watched during the last 2 world cups were the smaller nation games, notably the USA game down at Bristol.
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:39 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:39 pm
northernbloke wrote:
Only problem is dog without having them in, reality is there is no comp.
Have to agree with you though, in the eyes of the rest of the sporting world it's a little bit of a joke and can see why!
Saying that, some of the best games I have watched during the last 2 world cups were the smaller nation games, notably the USA game down at Bristol.

I reckon group B will be an epic series of games this year and whilst eyes are on Tonga, Scotland don't look too shabby either.......and I agree, without the heritage sides there's no world cup, but I really don't think that it helps the game in those countries....Fiji are 2 time semi-finalists and yet they've just been knocked back by the NSW cup again.....the Aussies (like the RFL) can't see past their own garden gate sometimes....
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:04 am
Posted by Bostwick on Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:04 am
I wish all our players at the World Cup good luck. I hope they all come back un injured.
Let us hope Dalton Grant gets a good run out to set him up for next season.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:23 am
Posted by northernbloke on Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:23 am
Strewth dog, there is something we agree on!
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:10 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Wed Oct 18, 2017 11:10 pm
northernbloke wrote:
Strewth dog, there is something we agree on!

There is plenty we agree on......I just need to work on my delivery 8)
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:59 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:59 pm
Showing by London Broncos players so far, only one that really stood out for me is Evans,! Api did very little for Ireland, Rhys Williams solid enough for Wales, kear ok channing worked hard.
As for ex players thought LMS had a pretty good stint.
