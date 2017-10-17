northernbloke wrote: Only problem is dog without having them in, reality is there is no comp.

Have to agree with you though, in the eyes of the rest of the sporting world it's a little bit of a joke and can see why!

Saying that, some of the best games I have watched during the last 2 world cups were the smaller nation games, notably the USA game down at Bristol.

I reckon group B will be an epic series of games this year and whilst eyes are on Tonga, Scotland don't look too shabby either.......and I agree, without the heritage sides there's no world cup, but I really don't think that it helps the game in those countries....Fiji are 2 time semi-finalists and yet they've just been knocked back by the NSW cup again.....the Aussies (like the RFL) can't see past their own garden gate sometimes....