Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:55 am
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 147
nkpom wrote:
Interestingly, outside of PNG, Wales has the most native born players in the comp!


USA has picked 13, whilst I believe there are 9 or possibly 10 Welsh Born players in their squad......

Both the welsh and American squads are a tribute to what can be achieved, whilst Samoa (4), Lebanon (1), Ireland (6), Scotland (0), Italy (2), Fiji (6) and Tonga (2) just devalue the competition in my eyes by literally being either ANZAC B sides or England B with little or no benefit to these countries domestic set ups.
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:07 pm
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:07 pm

northernbloke
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 387
Only problem is dog without having them in, reality is there is no comp.
Have to agree with you though, in the eyes of the rest of the sporting world it's a little bit of a joke and can see why!
Saying that, some of the best games I have watched during the last 2 world cups were the smaller nation games, notably the USA game down at Bristol.
Users browsing this forum: dredgie, nkpom, northernbloke and 59 guests

