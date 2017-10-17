nkpom wrote: Interestingly, outside of PNG, Wales has the most native born players in the comp!

USA has picked 13, whilst I believe there are 9 or possibly 10 Welsh Born players in their squad......Both the welsh and American squads are a tribute to what can be achieved, whilst Samoa (4), Lebanon (1), Ireland (6), Scotland (0), Italy (2), Fiji (6) and Tonga (2) just devalue the competition in my eyes by literally being either ANZAC B sides or England B with little or no benefit to these countries domestic set ups.