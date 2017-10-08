poplar panther wrote: How many of this seasons players are playing in the World Cup ? Barthau, Api, Evans, Rocqica, Grant, Dragon, Channing, Kear, Bouzeba, Helliwell, Offerdahl Any more? Would be easier to name those not in it !

Let's hope that time away with their respective countries gives them the chance to continue their development and that they come back fired up and ready for what could well be the most important season in the clubs history.