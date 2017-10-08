WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Broncos - World Cup

Broncos - World Cup
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:22 am
How many of this seasons players are playing in the World Cup ? Barthau, Api, Evans, Rocqica, Grant, Dragon, Channing, Kear, Bouzeba, Helliwell, Offerdahl Any more? Would be easier to name those not in it !
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:25 pm
poplar panther wrote:
How many of this seasons players are playing in the World Cup ? Barthau, Api, Evans, Rocqica, Grant, Dragon, Channing, Kear, Bouzeba, Helliwell, Offerdahl Any more? Would be easier to name those not in it !


Let's hope that time away with their respective countries gives them the chance to continue their development and that they come back fired up and ready for what could well be the most important season in the clubs history.
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:59 pm
And even more important for us....return injury free....
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:42 am
STEVEL wrote:
And even more important for us....return injury free....

....and maybe with a big gnarly PI Prop in the excess baggage?
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:49 pm
Can't see England doing very well with that squad
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:33 pm
Wales squad: Courtney Davies, Steve Parry (both Gloucestershire All Golds), Chester Butler (Halifax), Danny Ansell (Hunslet), Sam Hopkins (Leigh Centurions), Michael Channing, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Joe Burke (Oldham), Gavin Bennion, (Rochdale Hornets), Matty Barron (Newcastle Thunder), Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils), Matty Fozard (Sheffield Eagles), Andrew Gay, Christiaan Roets (both South Wales Ironmen), Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Ben Morris (all St Helens), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), Josh Ralph (Tweed Head Seagulls), Phil Joseph (Workington Town), Matty Seamark (Wynnum Manly Seagulls).


We are the best represented club in the Wales squad.
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:43 pm
And with Walker in the Scotland squad , that is twelve Broncos from this season
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:50 pm
Then you can add the ex Broncos to the list as well. Gale, McMeekan, LMS, Lueluai, Thomas, Keyes.
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 9:09 am
If you picked a London side from all those who have played for London in this World Cup, it would probably make the semis !
Re: Broncos - World Cup
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:50 pm
Had the pleasure of being at the Welsh World Cup Dinner last week; great to speak to our players there. Interestingly, outside of PNG, Wales has the most native born players in the comp!

