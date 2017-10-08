I have a theory on this, top clubs say the skill level has dropped because of salary cap while the athleticism has continued to increase resulting in the grind becoming the blueprint for success.
At Cas it's gone the opposite way, the increase in TV money means we have been able to spend up to the cap in recent years ,increasing our squad ,creating more competition for places and driving skill levels up so there has never been a move to simplify our tactics.
I don't think based on the GF you could say this style beats that style everytime because Leeds play the same tactic against Cas the last two years.
going forward I don't think there is much room for improvment setting higher standards of athleticism but there is room for setting higher standards of skill, If a team can do that and be successful on a budget then that's a game changer.
So I would wait and see before changing anything but reducing the number of subs would be my first choice and only allowing one marker would be my second choice.