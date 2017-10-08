WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Time to move to 12 a side ?

Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:30 pm
Charlie Sheen
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8773
Location: Leeds
Bring in 2 refs, reduce the interchanges to 10, and police the ruck properly, that would go a long way to improving the game as a spectacle.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:14 pm
Him
Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13891
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Charlie Sheen wrote:
Bring in 2 refs, reduce the interchanges to 10, and police the ruck properly, that would go a long way to improving the game as a spectacle.

Agree with this. I think that would help.

I’m kind of tempted at looking at changing the rule on the touchline. Defences have become very adept at putting wingers in touch whenever they’re within 5 metres of the touchline. Effectively reducing the width of the pitch as wingers are very reluctant to take defenders on on the outside except when attempting to dive over for a try.

Should we maybe look at changing the rules to make it where if you run or are tackled into touch you don’t forfeit possession, you just play the ball in line with where you went in touch?

It might encourage wingers to have a go and encourage more passing out to the wings?
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:57 pm
maurice
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15937
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Judder Man wrote:
Just need the refs to do there job and keep the players 10 metres onside properly and stop all the messing about at the play the ball. Sort those 2 things out and we might see a more open game.


This by a country mile. Too much advantage is gained from getting away with it and more often than not dictates the victor. Coaches and players know this, scrap the skills and work on the wrestle is not good for the sport
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:26 pm
Shifty Cat
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4027
Judder Man wrote:
Just need the refs to do there job and keep the players 10 metres onside properly and stop all the messing about at the play the ball. Sort those 2 things out and we might see a more open game.

Spot on. So many games you watch nowadays and defences are no more than 8 meters back at best and are literally on top of attacks before they can think. Enforve the 10 meter rule properly and we'll see more attackng moves and a more expansive game full stop.

Also as someone else mentioned, refs need to call held quicker and get the game moving along.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:10 am
mrpurfect
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 721
I have a theory on this, top clubs say the skill level has dropped because of salary cap while the athleticism has continued to increase resulting in the grind becoming the blueprint for success.
At Cas it's gone the opposite way, the increase in TV money means we have been able to spend up to the cap in recent years ,increasing our squad ,creating more competition for places and driving skill levels up so there has never been a move to simplify our tactics.
I don't think based on the GF you could say this style beats that style everytime because Leeds play the same tactic against Cas the last two years.

going forward I don't think there is much room for improvment setting higher standards of athleticism but there is room for setting higher standards of skill, If a team can do that and be successful on a budget then that's a game changer.
So I would wait and see before changing anything but reducing the number of subs would be my first choice and only allowing one marker would be my second choice.
