Charlie Sheen wrote: Bring in 2 refs, reduce the interchanges to 10, and police the ruck properly, that would go a long way to improving the game as a spectacle.

Agree with this. I think that would help.I’m kind of tempted at looking at changing the rule on the touchline. Defences have become very adept at putting wingers in touch whenever they’re within 5 metres of the touchline. Effectively reducing the width of the pitch as wingers are very reluctant to take defenders on on the outside except when attempting to dive over for a try.Should we maybe look at changing the rules to make it where if you run or are tackled into touch you don’t forfeit possession, you just play the ball in line with where you went in touch?It might encourage wingers to have a go and encourage more passing out to the wings?