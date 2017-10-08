|
|
The game has become too turgid now. Tries all seems to come from kicks as it is so hard to breakdown defences.
If the grand final was our showpiece it showed that RL has become formulaic and boring.
Either we go to 12 a side to encourage more interesting play or tries direct from kicks should only be worth 3 points whilst tries from running plays should be worth 5
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:06 am
|
|
Just need the refs to do there job and keep the players 10 metres onside properly and stop all the messing about at the play the ball. Sort those 2 things out and we might see a more open game.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:27 am
|
|
Personally I think held needs to be called earlier. It will stop the wrestling and allow quicker play the balls. None of this dominant rubbish.
Tackle and move away
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:37 am
|
|
A few years ago the game was seen as becoming too fast. Measures were taken to slow down the play the ball and reduce broken field running because of the number of likely penalties and the chance of basketball like scores. Since then the salary cap has given us fewer superstars with the skill and endurance to cope with the demands of the modern game. Australia do not seem to have this problem where a higher level of skill seems to create an attractive game.
I am not in favour of differential point values. We already devalue tries scored out wide because of the difficulty of the kicks. Perhaps we should have all conversions from a common penalty spot. I would rather see more protection given to the catcher via some kind of right of way rule. Possibly we could reduce the number of interchanges and bring back the element of fatigue which would reduce trend towards ever bigger players competing, against smaller fullbacks, in the air.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:39 am
|
|
I think the GF says more about Leeds lack of creativity from open play.
Sport is all about results but, it's a far better watch when tries are scored from open play rather than from kicks.
Having said that, when defences are on top, the only way to get over the line is from a "bomb" or "grubber" (or froward pass in Briscoes case).
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:44 am
|
|
Another thing comes to mind. If we reduce the value of a try from a kick we would also reduce the value of a try scored from a chip over on our own goal line were the player collecting the ball runs eighty meters. Also what about the tap down from a kick which is then passed for a score? Would any kick in a phase of play bring this reduction? What aout a hack on?
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:59 am
|
|
No, the game and the format of the game changes far too much and is the #1 thing holding us back as a sport because people haven’t got a clue what’s going on with us
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:34 am
|
|
This is a right bore off.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:39 pm
|
|
12 a side, no.
Reducing the number of interchanges, maybe.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:19 pm
|
Why stop at 12. Let's have only 3 subs. Wait a minute. B McDermott already does this
|
