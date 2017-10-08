A few years ago the game was seen as becoming too fast. Measures were taken to slow down the play the ball and reduce broken field running because of the number of likely penalties and the chance of basketball like scores. Since then the salary cap has given us fewer superstars with the skill and endurance to cope with the demands of the modern game. Australia do not seem to have this problem where a higher level of skill seems to create an attractive game.

I am not in favour of differential point values. We already devalue tries scored out wide because of the difficulty of the kicks. Perhaps we should have all conversions from a common penalty spot. I would rather see more protection given to the catcher via some kind of right of way rule. Possibly we could reduce the number of interchanges and bring back the element of fatigue which would reduce trend towards ever bigger players competing, against smaller fullbacks, in the air.