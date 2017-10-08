The game has become too turgid now. Tries all seems to come from kicks as it is so hard to breakdown defences.
If the grand final was our showpiece it showed that RL has become formulaic and boring.
Either we go to 12 a side to encourage more interesting play or tries direct from kicks should only be worth 3 points whilst tries from running plays should be worth 5
