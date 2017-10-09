On the surface of it walker would be an ideal replacement for moon at 6 in the future,he'd be in the same mould of being a dangerous runner first and foremost so would be pretty much like for like if and when the time came. Iv been a bit underwhelmed with golding at first team level,i thought he'd take it by storm but i still have high hopes for him,he's getting bigger everytime i see him,i think over the next 18 month his biggest weakness which for me is his lack of power when running the ball wont be an issue and his game will start to flourish.



If we end up with walker at 6 and golding at 1 both doing the buissness, we'r laughing.