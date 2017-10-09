|
On the surface of it walker would be an ideal replacement for moon at 6 in the future,he'd be in the same mould of being a dangerous runner first and foremost so would be pretty much like for like if and when the time came. Iv been a bit underwhelmed with golding at first team level,i thought he'd take it by storm but i still have high hopes for him,he's getting bigger everytime i see him,i think over the next 18 month his biggest weakness which for me is his lack of power when running the ball wont be an issue and his game will start to flourish.
If we end up with walker at 6 and golding at 1 both doing the buissness, we'r laughing.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:25 am
Golding has blistering pace aswel. I was surprised against Hull when walker was caught by Ellis. I think Golding would have breezed in.
Golding is putting some weight on. He looks a similar size to Watkins now and might even get a bit heavier.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:15 am
CartHorse1984 wrote:
Golding has blistering pace aswel. I was surprised against Hull when walker was caught by Ellis. I think Golding would have breezed in.
Golding is putting some weight on. He looks a similar size to Watkins now and might even get a bit heavier.
Yeah i was only a few rows up from pitchside saturday and when watkins was standing next to golding waiting to take a conversion, i was suprized how similar ih build they were, goldings clearly putting the extra work in in the gym, he could end up turning his weakness into a strength.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:23 am
I feel sorry for Golding having to miss the final as he has done little wrong.
Walker didn`t let the side down either.
For me Walker is better in attack and Golding is better in defence and both have time to work on their weaknesses.
It would be good to see Walker at 6 and Golding at 1 or the other way round in the future.
Not sure where Myler fits in if we are going with Moon at 6 as I would prefer Lilley at 7.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:34 am
Walker was fantastic,didnt put a foot wrong,never looked like dropping a bomb and made one of the few clean breaks in the game, which led to briscoes second. We'r lucky to have them both,hopfuly we'l be able to get them both into the starting team over the coming years.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:00 pm
What a different a few weeks make. Walker refused to sign his contract. And now look at him. A grand final winner at 18
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:25 pm
mattsrhinos1978 wrote:
Walker was fantastic,didnt put a foot wrong,never looked like dropping a bomb and made one of the few clean breaks in the game, which led to briscoes second. We'r lucky to have them both,hopfuly we'l be able to get them both into the starting team over the coming years.
Wonder if Cas will enquire about Golding on loan though? i know many would be against it but it could be the making of him attack wise given the kind of freedom Powell would give him and we would likely have a much improved player on our hands from 2019 and beyond.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:26 pm
Homer Simpson wrote:
What a different a few weeks make. Walker refused to sign his contract. And now look at him. A grand final winner at 18
He made a very good decision in the end.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:36 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
Wonder if Cas will enquire about Golding on loan though? i know many would be against it but it could be the making of him attack wise given the kind of freedom Powell would give him and we would likely have a much improved player on our hands from 2019 and beyond.
Yeah it would be an interesting scenario. Long term,im sure it would be a great move for developing goldings game,think powells a master at developing players. Short term it would leave us really thin on the ground for cover in the backs. It will be interesting to see what cas do with there fullback position.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:51 pm
Can see the merits but can't expect Walker to stay injury free especially at his age when his body is growing.
