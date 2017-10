mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Next years first choice back line will be the same as last nights with myler in for danny. Cant see sutcliffe moving from Centre now,he looks really good there and should only get better the more he gets used to it. TOMCAT

gulfcoast_highwayman wrote: Heh he he. Nice one, Homer. Hope the honeymoon is going well





You have to wonder with the number of posts he's put on here

TOMCAT wrote:



You have to wonder with the number of posts he's put on here



After we beat Hull in the semi, Marge was just glad he didn't choose to stay in Blighty and go to the game in person. After we beat Hull in the semi, Marge was just glad he didn't choose to stay in Blighty and go to the game in person. 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.



I like Golding he is a good player, and we will find a place for him?

But Walker really could be special, already looks like a Schofield, Newlove, Morley type. Good enough your old enough. I know it's a cliche, but think he is mature enough as well, I also oledski should be a regular as well. Homer Simpson

TOMCAT wrote:



You have to wonder with the number of posts he's put on here



Lol. We have crossed several time zones and when your on the beach duff beer in hand what else can you do but celebrate Leeds winning the grand final an 8th time. Mot Lol. We have crossed several time zones and when your on the beach duff beer in hand what else can you do but celebrate Leeds winning the grand final an 8th time. Mot It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan" tvoc

rollin thunder wrote: It's a real dilemma, I know the club see walker as along term 6, we still have Lilly,and Cory Aston, that's moon myler and the rest competing for 1,6,7 our squad depth next season is going to be much stronger than this year.



For a squad to have depth the fringe players need to at least look SL standard. Lilly and Aston still championship at present time (may never be anything more than that) which leaves Golding with the potential but personally still to be convinced. For a squad to have depth the fringe players need to at least look SL standard. Lilly and Aston still championship at present time (may never be anything more than that) which leaves Golding with the potential but personally still to be convinced. Juan Cornetto

Website Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm4606Living the Dream Bobtownrhino wrote: Base on what we have seen this season Jack is a better defensive and creative FB than Goulding but with Mylers arrival things will have to change so he will need a settled partnership with Parcell and scrum half. Now without Burrow that must bring in Jordan Lilley into the thinking.

So I would think that Goulding ether has to settle for a bench spot as a utility back especially if Briscoe or Hallmark are another wobble or he is doomed to being a loan player



I disagree. For my money Golding is the better defensive FB and Walker the better attacking FB. I believe Walker will become a great stand off and Golding an outstanding FB. However both are excellent prospects and will continue to develop so for now I do not think it is a good idea to be making final judgements on either player I disagree. For my money Golding is the better defensive FB and Walker the better attacking FB. I believe Walker will become a great stand off and Golding an outstanding FB. However both are excellent prospects and will continue to develop so for now I do not think it is a good idea to be making final judgements on either player Don't worry about avoiding temptation.

As you grow older, it will avoid you!

- Winston Churchill TOMCAT

Homer Simpson wrote: Lol. We have crossed several time zones and when your on the beach duff beer in hand what else can you do but celebrate Leeds winning the grand final an 8th time. Mot



Golding's attitude seems to be absolutely first class. I think he and Walker will share the FB role in 2018. It will be healthy for both of them because they won't be able to get complacent. Sutty looks decent at centre also. 2,3 & 5 pick themselves. LJ54 Stevo's Armpit

I agree with JC Jack Walker has all the attributes to be a top class stand off.

