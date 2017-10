Bobtownrhino wrote: Base on what we have seen this season Jack is a better defensive and creative FB than Goulding but with Mylers arrival things will have to change so he will need a settled partnership with Parcell and scrum half. Now without Burrow that must bring in Jordan Lilley into the thinking.

So I would think that Goulding ether has to settle for a bench spot as a utility back especially if Briscoe or Hallmark are another wobble or he is doomed to being a loan player

I disagree. For my money Golding is the better defensive FB and Walker the better attacking FB. I believe Walker will become a great stand off and Golding an outstanding FB. However both are excellent prospects and will continue to develop so for now I do not think it is a good idea to be making final judgements on either player