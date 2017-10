rollin thunder wrote: It's a real dilemma, I know the club see walker as along term 6, we still have Lilly,and Cory Aston, that's moon myler and the rest competing for 1,6,7 our squad depth next season is going to be much stronger than this year.

For a squad to have depth the fringe players need to at least look SL standard. Lilly and Aston still championship at present time (may never be anything more than that) which leaves Golding with the potential but personally still to be convinced.