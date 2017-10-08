WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Walker v Golding

Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:42 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Stevo's Armpit

Next years first choice back line will be the same as last nights with myler in for danny. Cant see sutcliffe moving from Centre now,he looks really good there and should only get better the more he gets used to it.
Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 3:29 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger

gulfcoast_highwayman wrote:
Heh he he. Nice one, Homer. Hope the honeymoon is going well



You have to wonder with the number of posts he's put on here :wink: :lol:
Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 4:51 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member

TOMCAT wrote:
You have to wonder with the number of posts he's put on here :wink: :lol:


After we beat Hull in the semi, Marge was just glad he didn't choose to stay in Blighty and go to the game in person.
8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers, bye!
Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 6:23 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
I like Golding he is a good player, and we will find a place for him?
But Walker really could be special, already looks like a Schofield, Newlove, Morley type. Good enough your old enough. I know it's a cliche, but think he is mature enough as well, I also oledski should be a regular as well.
