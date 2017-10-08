|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Agreed, people are only seeing it attack-wise without thinking defence, Hall at 2nd row in defence - no chance.
Agree. Hall still a winger for me for his finishing and kick returns.
Can't see how anybody thinks Golding will make a good threequarter especially a winger. He's too sleight and incapable of breaking a tackle.
When Walker made his debut I stated on here he was the best FB (never rated Golding by comparison). I would give Walker the no.6 jersey and maybe use his abilities to convert him to a stand off.....IF Golding finds a way to match Walker anywhere near to his attacking skills.
For sure Walker is indeed looking to be one of the RL greats already
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:06 am
|
|
Base on what we have seen this season Jack is a better defensive and creative FB than Goulding but with Mylers arrival things will have to change so he will need a settled partnership with Parcell and scrum half. Now without Burrow that must bring in Jordan Lilley into the thinking.
So I would think that Goulding ether has to settle for a bench spot as a utility back especially if Briscoe or Hallmark are another wobble or he is doomed to being a loan player
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:41 am
|
|
It's a real dilemma, I know the club see walker as along term 6, we still have Lilly,and Cory Aston, that's moon myler and the rest competing for 1,6,7 our squad depth next season is going to be much stronger than this year.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:30 am
|
Sorry guys. I was talking about golding moving to 2md row not hall. Who btw will be 30 next move and has had a few wobbly moments in the last couple of years. There Rw not many wingers in super league in the 30s. All young kids coming through but no one pushing at Leeds. Handley
unable to step up?
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:40 am
|
They will both play FB next year. Walker is stiill only just turned 18. His body isnt up to 35 games of first grade next year.
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:49 am
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
They will both play FB next year. Walker is stiill only just turned 18. His body isnt up to 35 games of first grade next year.
Agreed don't want to rush him and knacker his body out.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:12 pm
|
HRS Rhino wrote:
Will Briscoes form hold?
This isn't really a problem, it could apply to any player in the team. He's just come through possibly the toughest period of his career, recovered his form and finished it with a top GF performance. That's a huge test of character and I don't consider him any more of a concern than the rest of the backline.
There are a couple of question marks in the backline, but Briscoe isn't a problem that needs solving.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:47 pm
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
They will both play FB next year. Walker is stiill only just turned 18. His body isnt up to 35 games of first grade next year.
Agreed. I’m sure both will get at least 10 games at full back next season. While he has been excellent, at 18 and without much experience, he could very well go through a patch of poor form next season. But the position is Walker’s to lose as things stand.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Well golding has a 5 year deal. So he will be playing somewhere. Cannot see he moving on. Even if Castleford do need a new fullback
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:45 pm
|
Homer Simpson wrote:
Well golding has a 5 year deal. So he will be playing somewhere. Cannot see he moving on. Even if Castleford do need a new fullback
Heh he he. Nice one, Homer. Hope the honeymoon is going well
|
