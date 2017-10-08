PrinterThe wrote: Agreed, people are only seeing it attack-wise without thinking defence, Hall at 2nd row in defence - no chance.

Agree. Hall still a winger for me for his finishing and kick returns.Can't see how anybody thinks Golding will make a good threequarter especially a winger. He's too sleight and incapable of breaking a tackle.When Walker made his debut I stated on here he was the best FB (never rated Golding by comparison). I would give Walker the no.6 jersey and maybe use his abilities to convert him to a stand off.....IF Golding finds a way to match Walker anywhere near to his attacking skills.For sure Walker is indeed looking to be one of the RL greats already