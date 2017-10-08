WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Walker v Golding

Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:50 am
nantwichexile




PrinterThe wrote:
Agreed, people are only seeing it attack-wise without thinking defence, Hall at 2nd row in defence - no chance.


Agree. Hall still a winger for me for his finishing and kick returns.

Can't see how anybody thinks Golding will make a good threequarter especially a winger. He's too sleight and incapable of breaking a tackle.

When Walker made his debut I stated on here he was the best FB (never rated Golding by comparison). I would give Walker the no.6 jersey and maybe use his abilities to convert him to a stand off.....IF Golding finds a way to match Walker anywhere near to his attacking skills.

For sure Walker is indeed looking to be one of the RL greats already
Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:06 am
Bobtownrhino



Base on what we have seen this season Jack is a better defensive and creative FB than Goulding but with Mylers arrival things will have to change so he will need a settled partnership with Parcell and scrum half. Now without Burrow that must bring in Jordan Lilley into the thinking.
So I would think that Goulding ether has to settle for a bench spot as a utility back especially if Briscoe or Hallmark are another wobble or he is doomed to being a loan player
Re: Walker v Golding
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:41 am
rollin thunder




It's a real dilemma, I know the club see walker as along term 6, we still have Lilly,and Cory Aston, that's moon myler and the rest competing for 1,6,7 our squad depth next season is going to be much stronger than this year.
