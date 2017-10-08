The programme fair will now start at Hunslet at 10.30. It will also coincide with the Leeds and District Junior Schools Finals.

[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]