WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tom Schofield

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Tom Schofield

Post a reply
Tom Schofield
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:22 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1728
First of all, congratulations from last night.

I have heard we have snapped up young Tom Schofield from your junior set up.

Any thoughts on what hes like, and what we will get.

Hes only young, but feel we need some back up in the halves, with Williams going home and Finny getting no younger

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Bfd_Rhino, Brid B&W, Chesterrhino, D4mo78, Dadsylad, Emagdnim13, FlexWheeler, Gotcha, gunners guns13, Him, Homer Simpson, HRS Rhino, Johnkendal, Joshheff90, karetaker, lancelot, malcadele, marathonman, Norman Stanley Fletcher, steamy, The Eagle, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, wakeyrule, WF Rhino, Yorkshire Warrior, Zuider and 873 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,8173,14076,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.