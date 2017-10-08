First of all, congratulations from last night.
I have heard we have snapped up young Tom Schofield from your junior set up.
Any thoughts on what hes like, and what we will get.
Hes only young, but feel we need some back up in the halves, with Williams going home and Finny getting no younger
