Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:21 am
First of all, congratulations from last night.

I have heard we have snapped up young Tom Schofield from your junior set up.

Any thoughts on what hes like, and what we will get.

Hes only young, but feel we need some back up in the halves, with Williams going home and Finny getting no younger
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:34 am
Free-scoring winger
As garry vadar would say. Tom I am your father. Although he did not say it in the film
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 12:57 pm
Free-scoring winger

Not heard much about him. But we're not lacking in half backs or potential ones to next few years with, moon, myler, lilley, sutcliffe, Aston, walker/Golding.

Probable best option for a young half wanting to move on.

