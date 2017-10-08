WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - watching televised games

watching televised games
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:47 am
lancelot

Joined: Sun Aug 24, 2014 10:31 pm
Posts: 3
I notice that several contributors were unable to attend the grand final yesterday, and had to be satisfied with either seeking out a sports bar where (hopefully) the game was televised, (probably without commentary), or listening to the commentary on Radio Leeds.
There is an app that runs on android operating systems called Mobdro, which can run on a laptop that is running windows op sys provided you have downloaded an Android emulator program such as Bluestacks to make Windows think its an Android system..
Google Mobdro and try it.. I used it to watch the Sky Sports Arena offering last night on my windows 8.1 laptop .. and I'm currently in Sydney but unable to get Foxtel or any sports programs on the TV .... and its free !

I'm sure this topic has been covered in the past but a reminder never hurts
Re: watching televised games
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:37 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1832
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Just to let you know. Sky go. Sky mobile and now tv does not work in mauritus. Doh. Thanks to a kind You tuber. Your a life saver.
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: watching televised games
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:39 am
Mike1970
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 22, 2014 6:05 pm
Posts: 109
Try a VPN. I've used one all over the world to watch UK based streams, including Sky Go.
Re: watching televised games
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:25 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1832
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Thanks.
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Users browsing this forum: andrew1211, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Bulls Boy 2011, Charlie Sheen, Crackador, Dadsylad, Danibo160, Edinburgh Warrior, Emagdnim13, ernest shackleton, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, GCM1980, Homer Simpson, Jrrhino, Juan Cornetto, loiner81, nantwichexile, Rogues Gallery, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, Superted, The Vicar of Widnes, Wardy67, WF Rhino, woolly07 and 639 guests

