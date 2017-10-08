I notice that several contributors were unable to attend the grand final yesterday, and had to be satisfied with either seeking out a sports bar where (hopefully) the game was televised, (probably without commentary), or listening to the commentary on Radio Leeds.

There is an app that runs on android operating systems called Mobdro, which can run on a laptop that is running windows op sys provided you have downloaded an Android emulator program such as Bluestacks to make Windows think its an Android system..

Google Mobdro and try it.. I used it to watch the Sky Sports Arena offering last night on my windows 8.1 laptop .. and I'm currently in Sydney but unable to get Foxtel or any sports programs on the TV .... and its free !



I'm sure this topic has been covered in the past but a reminder never hurts