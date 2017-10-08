WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CONGRATULATIONS!!

CONGRATULATIONS!!
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:36 am
Wow I was frightened to fall asleep last night in case I woke up and discovered it was just a dream.
Thanks to the Cas fan outside Costa in the Lowry retail outlet who informed me of my wasted journey as his Cas team were going to smash Leeds. Before his comment I was in a "hope more than anticipation" mood but his cocky attitude was Luke Gale like and Danny and Co made him pay.
Thanks Danny and Rob what a way to say goodbye.
Tremendous thanks to Mac a true leader of men.
Roll on 2018, bring on the Storm!
I never thought that I would say this but last night Leeds became my second favourite team! Congratulations on a truly professional performance in poor weather conditions and well done for putting the cocky upstarts in their place.

