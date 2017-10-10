WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Back up SO?

Re: Back up SO?
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:17 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13401
Location: Ossett
vastman wrote:
As far as I'm concerned it should be anonymity both ways until it actually comes to court and a verdict is reached.


I tend to agree; rape and sexual assault are horrific, and should be socially unacceptable, and punished accordingly - but I can't see any justification for publicising the fact that someone has been *accused* of this kind of crime. Like it or not, mud sticks, and this kind of thing is very difficult to get out from under once the allegation has been made - even if it is proven to be untrue.

I take on board the argument that in high-profile cases with potentially multiple victims, publicity can encourage and empower other people to come forward - but there has to be a better way.

With regard the issue of young people and consent - I had a conversation with my 18 yr old along these lines; short of whipping out your iPhone and recording the other party giving consent, I'm not sure what the answer is in cases where someone withdraws their consent after the fact due to buyers remorse. Young people always have and always will have drunk sex - I don't remember it being a legal minefield when I was still in the game.
